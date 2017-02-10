David Jessop | Cuba responds to the thinking of a new generation
In this March 25, 2016, photo, Cuban Stones fans wait outside the venue where the Rolling Stones were due to give a free concert in Havana, Cuba. When it comes to Cuba, the world's media tends to focus on the obvious: the possible outcome of the new US administration's policy review, the multiple difficulties faced by Cuba's overcentralised planned economy, or the implications of Fidel Castro's passing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC