Daughter of slain Cuban activist calls on Trump and the world to help Cuba's oppressed people
It is true that only the Cuban people can set themselves free. But it is also true that while the world continues to support and empower Cuba's brutally repressive and murderous apartheid regime, their chances of breaking the shackles of slavery are slim and none.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Thu
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC