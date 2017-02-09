Daughter of slain Cuban activist call...

Daughter of slain Cuban activist calls on Trump and the world to help Cuba's oppressed people

It is true that only the Cuban people can set themselves free. But it is also true that while the world continues to support and empower Cuba's brutally repressive and murderous apartheid regime, their chances of breaking the shackles of slavery are slim and none.

Chicago, IL

