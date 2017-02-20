Cuba's Ladies In White Report 50 Arre...

Cuba's Ladies In White Report 50 Arrests This Sunday

15 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

For the 89th Sunday in a row, members of the Las Damas de Blanco were denied their universal rights, beaten, and at least 50 members of the group were arrested. A member of the opposition group Ladies in White is arrested on Wednesday, December 10, 2014, during a street demonstration in Havana.

