Cuba's Ladies in White beaten, 45 arrested in another Sunday of violent repression

State Security thugs set up over the weekend to beat and arrest Ladies in White on Sunday. After kicking off 2017 with hundreds of violent arrests in January , Cuba's repressive apartheid dictatorship is well on its way to keep the same pace of brutality in February.

