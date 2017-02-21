Cuba's apartheid regime denies entry to daughter of former...

Tomorrow, Cuba's Latin America Youth Network for Democracy and Cuba Decide , a Cuban organization advocating for free elections on the island will hold a ceremony in Cuba to award OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro and posthumously, Chilean President Don Patricio Aylwin with the first ever Oswaldo Paya Award "Liberty and Life." Wednesday, February 22, 2017, Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro will receive the 1st Oswaldo Paya Award "Liberty and Life" 2016 in Havana.

