Cuba's apartheid regime continues to violate human rights in...
Contrary to what President Obama and his fiction writer turned National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes would have you believe, Cuba's totalitarian apartheid regime has not changed one bit. The corrupt and violently repressive Castro dictatorship continues to commit human rights atrocities against the Cuban people and does every bit of its political and diplomatic capital to silence any international criticism of their human rights violations.
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|Feb 17
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
