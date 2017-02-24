Cuba's apartheid regime continues to violate human rights in...

Cuba's apartheid regime continues to ...

Contrary to what President Obama and his fiction writer turned National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes would have you believe, Cuba's totalitarian apartheid regime has not changed one bit. The corrupt and violently repressive Castro dictatorship continues to commit human rights atrocities against the Cuban people and does every bit of its political and diplomatic capital to silence any international criticism of their human rights violations.

