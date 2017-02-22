Cuban journalists arrested for trying...

Cuban journalists arrested for trying to attend Paya Prize ceremony

Among those rounded up by police were independent journalists Henry Constantin Ferreiro and Sol Garcia Basulto, both of whom were arrested as the tried to board a Havana-bound flight from Camaguey. Constantin is the director of the magazine Hora de Cuba and serves as regional vice-president of the Commission for Freedom of the Press and of Information.

