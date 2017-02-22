Cuban journalists arrested for trying to attend Paya Prize ceremony
Among those rounded up by police were independent journalists Henry Constantin Ferreiro and Sol Garcia Basulto, both of whom were arrested as the tried to board a Havana-bound flight from Camaguey. Constantin is the director of the magazine Hora de Cuba and serves as regional vice-president of the Commission for Freedom of the Press and of Information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|Feb 17
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC