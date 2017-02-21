Cuban independence dream
The dream of Cuban independence had existed for over a hundred years before the final war for independence from Spain began on February 24, 1895 and ended with a formal treaty signed in Paris on December 10, 1898. It was the last of three liberation wars that Cuba fought against Spain, after the Ten Years' War and the Little War .
