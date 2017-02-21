Cuban dissidents honor OAS secretary-general denied entry

Empty chairs with the names of Organization of American State Secretary General Luis Almagro and and Chile's former Education Minister Mariana Aylwin sit inside the home of Rosa Maria Paya, right, daughter of late Cuban dissident Oswaldo Paya, in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Rosa Maria Paya organized the event to recognize the two men for defending human rights even though the government denied them entry to attend the ceremony.

