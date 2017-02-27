Cuban cigar sales rise, defying flat luxury goods market
Sales of Cuba's legendary cigars rose 5 percent last year to US$445 million, defying stagnation in the global luxury goods market, manufacturer Habanos S.A. said on Monday at the opening of the Caribbean island's annual cigar festival. Cohiba cigars are seen on display at the 19th Habanos Festival in Havana, Cuba, February 27, 2017.
