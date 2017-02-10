Cuba wants more babies, so ita s giving parental leave to grandparents, too

A newborn rests beside his mother, Dailyn Fleite, 29, left, at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospital in Camaguey, Cuba, on June 19, 2015. MEXICO CITY - Cuba is giving parental leave to the grandparents of newborns, the country's latest attempt to reverse its sagging birthrate and defuse a demographic time bomb.

