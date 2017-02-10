Cuba wants more babies, so ita s giving parental leave to grandparents, too
A newborn rests beside his mother, Dailyn Fleite, 29, left, at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospital in Camaguey, Cuba, on June 19, 2015. MEXICO CITY - Cuba is giving parental leave to the grandparents of newborns, the country's latest attempt to reverse its sagging birthrate and defuse a demographic time bomb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Thu
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC