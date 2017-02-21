Cuba: Not Such a Hot Destination Afte...

Cuba: Not Such a Hot Destination After All

Read more: The Weekly Standard

Airlines are cutting back on their once-vaunted plethora of flights to Cuba because a it turns out that hardly anyone wants to go to Cuba. As Bloomberg News reported in late 2016: U.S. airlines rejoiced earlier this year when it was announced that commercial flights would resume to Cuba after more than a half century, with one executive at a major carrier calling it almost a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Chicago, IL

