Cuba, here I come

God willing, I will be in the Republic of Cuba next week. Cuba, our half-sister; we revolted against Spain at the same time, fought for our independence in the same manner; the villainous Weyler was there and replaced by Blanco at the request of the United States of America that conquered Cuba, like it did the Philippines, for the same reasons - the search for sugar lands, sources of raw materials and markets for their surplus manufactured products, not to mention military and naval imperatives.

