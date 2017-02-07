Chinese construction company starts work on property stolen by...
When you partner up with a corrupt dictatorship that traffics in stolen property, don't be surprised when the rightful owners come after you. A Jacksonville man has filed a federal lawsuit against a Chinese construction company over a building project on Cuban property he claims to own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Mon
|About time
|4
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 1
|WelbyMD
|41
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC