Center for a Free Cuba Press Release on U.S. Cuba Policy

In an urgent letter sent to five congressmen and three senators, which is circulating on Capitol Hill this afternoon, the Center for a Free Cuba charges that "Obama bureaucrats are still running US Cuba policy," despite President Donald Trump's commitment on reciprocity as the basis for relations between Washington and Havana. The letter says that Miguel Fraga, the first secretary of General Raul Castro's embassy in Washington, will visit Montana State University next week to orchestrate support for the Cuban regime, but that no American diplomats have been invited to speak at Cuban universities on the island.

