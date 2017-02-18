Center for a Free Cuba Press Release on U.S. Cuba Policy
In an urgent letter sent to five congressmen and three senators, which is circulating on Capitol Hill this afternoon, the Center for a Free Cuba charges that "Obama bureaucrats are still running US Cuba policy," despite President Donald Trump's commitment on reciprocity as the basis for relations between Washington and Havana. The letter says that Miguel Fraga, the first secretary of General Raul Castro's embassy in Washington, will visit Montana State University next week to orchestrate support for the Cuban regime, but that no American diplomats have been invited to speak at Cuban universities on the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|Fri
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC