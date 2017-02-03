Brazen Cuban street artist, El Sexto, talks about his work, prison and activism

Danilo Maldonado, the Cuban graffiti artist and human rights activist known as El Sexto, is the very antithesis of the communist "new man" the Castro revolution was supposed to create. Maldonado spent 55 days in prison after spray painting "Se Fue" - He's Gone - on a wall of the Habana Libre Hotel the day after Fidel Castro died.

