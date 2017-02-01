Bill allowing private financing of fo...

Bill allowing private financing of food/agriculture exports to Cuba introduced in Senate

Read more: The Miami Herald

Two farm state senators reintroduced a bill Thursday aimed at making U.S. agricultural exports more competitive in the Cuban market by allowing private financing of ag exports. It was the first Cuba-related bill introduced since President Donald Trump has been in the White House.

