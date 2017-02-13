As wet foot/dry foot U.S. policy ends...

As wet foot/dry foot U.S. policy ends, Cuba ponders what Trump may do

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

As wet foot/dry foot U.S. policy ends, Cuba ponders what Trump may do The wet foot/dry foot policy allowed Cuban migrants who reached U.S. soil to stay. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kDMdON Rafael Reyes, 43, a music professor in Santiago de Cuba, says a lot of the people he knows are not happy with last month's reversal of the U.S. "wet foot/dry foot" policy, that granted amnesty to most Cubans reaching U.S. soil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,844,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC