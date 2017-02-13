As wet foot/dry foot U.S. policy ends, Cuba ponders what Trump may do
As wet foot/dry foot U.S. policy ends, Cuba ponders what Trump may do The wet foot/dry foot policy allowed Cuban migrants who reached U.S. soil to stay. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kDMdON Rafael Reyes, 43, a music professor in Santiago de Cuba, says a lot of the people he knows are not happy with last month's reversal of the U.S. "wet foot/dry foot" policy, that granted amnesty to most Cubans reaching U.S. soil.
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
