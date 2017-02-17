As craft cocktail craze grows, connoi...

As craft cocktail craze grows, connoisseurs tap Cuban history for original daiquiri

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

More than 100 years ago, an American engineer in Cuba in 1898 shook together Cuban rum, lime, sugar and ice, and the daiquiri was born. As craft cocktail craze grows, connoisseurs tap Cuban history for original daiquiri More than 100 years ago, an American engineer in Cuba in 1898 shook together Cuban rum, lime, sugar and ice, and the daiquiri was born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... Feb 17 Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC