Artist Who Draws Trump as Murderous Head-Chopping Terrorist Draws Che Guevara Much Differently
In case you hadn't heard, the American artist who drew President Trump as a murderous terrorist beheading Lady Liberty for Germany's Der Spiegel magazine is a Cuban refugee. His name is Edel Rodriguez and he escaped Cuba as a 9 year old with his family in 1980 during the famous Mariel Boatlift.
