American Airlines opens Havana ticket office
The sales center is in El Centro de Negocios de Miramar, a two-block section of office and retail buildings in the city's Miramar/Playa section where other international airline and travel offices are located. American began flying regularly scheduled commercial flights from Miami to five Cuban cities in late summer and added Miami-Havana and Charlotte-Havana service in November.
Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Wed
|WelbyMD
|42
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Wed
|Carcharondon Carc...
|3
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
