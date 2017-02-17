Airlines cut some service to Cuba following lower demand
Ever since relations between Cuba and the U.S. have thawed, dozens of flights to and from both countries began popping up, with the inaugural JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Santa Clara, Cuba taking place last August. Late last year, American Airlines began reducing the number of flights to Cuba, and now, JetBlue is also cutting back on its service to the island.
