Agua de Violetas: The Cuban fragrance tradition that became a Cuban American fragrance tradition
As someone who grew up in a Cuban household in Miami surrounded by Cubans, the scent of violets is as prominent in my childhood memories as the scent of black beans cooking in the olla de presiA3n . My house and every single other Cuban house in our circle of family and friends with a baby or a small child had a bottle of Agua de Violetas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Feb 25
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|Feb 17
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC