680 Cubans returned home since end of...

680 Cubans returned home since end of 'wet foot, dry foot'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Brooklyn man confesses to murdering and dismembering his wife using a 'hammer and handsaw and discarding her remains in a dumpster' Revealed, the intriguing truth about infidelity: Only men have the adultery gene, career women fuel divorce and men stray most aged 55 to 65 Massachusetts woman 'is raped and nearly a dozen tourists are bound and robbed' by masked gunmen at popular Colombian beach resort Paula Patton and Robin Thicke in dramatic stand-off on the street as she calls off handover of their young son Julian Manchester United soccer legend Dwight Yorke 'is denied entry into US' under Trump's border laws because of 'Iranian stamp in his passport' Seattle judge refuses to immediately release Mexican immigrant, 23, from detention after he was brought to the US as a 16-year-old and is protected under Obama's 'dreamer' program REVEALED: Major league baseball player who banked more ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... 10 hr Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Wed PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC