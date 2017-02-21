6 dead in Cuba railway accident

Read more: Nerve News

Havana, Feb 25 - At least six persons were killed and 49 wounded when a passenger train collided with a locomotive in central Cuba, a local media report said. The passenger train struck the locomotive carrying sugarcane, about five km from the city of Sancti Spiritus on Friday afternoon, digital newspaper Escambray reported.

Chicago, IL

