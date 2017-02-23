1M Gitmo Detainee Just Blew Himself U...

1M Gitmo Detainee Just Blew Himself UpBy Robin Simcox

Jamal al-Harith got a million pounds from the British government-and plenty of friendly coverage in the press-after his release from Guantanamo. Now he's become a martyr for ISIS.

Chicago, IL

