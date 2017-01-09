With culture barriers lifting, Cuban and American music may mix more

Cuban musician and educator Jesus Bello seeks to instill respect for traditional Cuban music in the country's young musicians and to promote it more aggressively in the United States. LOS ANGELES>> Cuba's Roberto Gomez had a single night free on his first trip to San Francisco, part of a short performance visit in his role as lead guitarist for singer-songwriter Carlos Varela, often referred to as "The Bob Dylan of Cuba," and "The Poet of Havana."

