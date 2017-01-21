Why Rosa Maria Paya is risking her life and going back to Cuba
If your father was murdered by a totalitarian regime, would you go back to the place of the crime? That's what Rosa Maria Paya is doing. Paya is a young Cuban democracy and human rights activist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Fri
|Tony Montana
|15
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Thu
|Were just afraid
|42
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC