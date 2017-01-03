Whether Cuba or Key West, it's all about having fun

After a recent, somewhat hysterical spate of Citizen's Voice comments about the supposed misuse of the terms "drag queen" and "female impersonator" around here - which, by many, many accounts are interchangeable - I decided to excavate an old image from an interesting evening in Havana in 2008 that featured just that. An elderly writer from New York City and I became acquainted during a trip to see Raul Castro speak on the 55th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution in Santiago de Cuba, and once back in the capital, she invited me out to "dinner and a show."

