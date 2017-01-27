What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's ...

What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated

Read more: Denver Post

Tourists ride in a classic American convertible car past a picture of Cuba's late leader Fidel Castro where locals mark the anniversary of the Revolution in Havana on Jan. 8. Whether giving directions to navigating the narrow streets of historic Habana Vieja or describing the intricacies of operating a private hostel in an officially socialistic country, Aida would start her response with: "It's complicated." And don't even get her started on what thawing relations between the United States and Cuba - and whether they will continue under Donald Trump's administration - could mean to her business.

Chicago, IL

