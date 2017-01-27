What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
Tourists ride in a classic American convertible car past a picture of Cuba's late leader Fidel Castro where locals mark the anniversary of the Revolution in Havana on Jan. 8. Whether giving directions to navigating the narrow streets of historic Habana Vieja or describing the intricacies of operating a private hostel in an officially socialistic country, Aida would start her response with: "It's complicated." And don't even get her started on what thawing relations between the United States and Cuba - and whether they will continue under Donald Trump's administration - could mean to her business.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 23
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
