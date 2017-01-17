UIC Welcomes Cuban Health Officials to Chicago
WHAT: Officials from the Cuban Ministry of Health will spend the week meeting with Chicago community and University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System leaders and touring UI Health's federally qualified Mile Square Health Centers, beginning today. The visit marks the launch of a new partnership, funded by a grant from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation to the University of Illinois Cancer Center, aimed at improving health in under-resourced communities through improvements in community-based care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Sun
|Were just afraid
|37
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|29
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Fate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC