UIC Welcomes Cuban Health Officials to Chicago

WHAT: Officials from the Cuban Ministry of Health will spend the week meeting with Chicago community and University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System leaders and touring UI Health's federally qualified Mile Square Health Centers, beginning today. The visit marks the launch of a new partnership, funded by a grant from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation to the University of Illinois Cancer Center, aimed at improving health in under-resourced communities through improvements in community-based care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.