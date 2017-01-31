U.S. refugee program for citizens of all countries will be suspended for 120 days
Amid court orders and airport demonstrations against a presidential order banning entry into the United States of citizens of seven Muslim nations, another aspect of President Donald Trump's immigration order has been overshadowed: it suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions program for all nations for 120 days. In fiscal 2015, 70,000 people from around the world arrived in the United States under the refugee program and since 1975, more than 3 million refugees have taken advantage of the resettlement program because they have "a well-founded fear of persecution based on religion, race, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group, according to the State Department.
