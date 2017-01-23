U.S. Ends a oeWet Foot, Dry Foota Policy

On January 12, with less than ten days left in his presidency, President Barack Obama announced the ending of the Clinton Administration's 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' policy, effectively removing this unique Cuban exemption from Washington's standard immigration policies. The announcement, the result of nearly 18 months of secret talks with the Castro Administration, has been met with differing reactions on both sides of the legislative aisle.

