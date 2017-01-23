U.S. Ends a oeWet Foot, Dry Foota Policy
On January 12, with less than ten days left in his presidency, President Barack Obama announced the ending of the Clinton Administration's 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' policy, effectively removing this unique Cuban exemption from Washington's standard immigration policies. The announcement, the result of nearly 18 months of secret talks with the Castro Administration, has been met with differing reactions on both sides of the legislative aisle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Mon
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC