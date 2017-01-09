U.S.-backed apartheid regime arrests more than 50 Ladies in White in Cuba
It was another Sunday in Cuba, which means it was another Sunday of violent repression and arrests of peaceful activists by the U.S.-backed apartheid Castro dictatorship. More than 50 Ladies in White were arrested by Cuban State Security as hey tried to make their way to church services and carry out their peaceful protest march.
