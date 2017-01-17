Trump snubs Latinos, none appointed t...

Trump snubs Latinos, none appointed to Cabinet for first time since Reagan

For the first time in almost 30 years, there won't be a Latino among the president's Cabinet appointments. President Donald Trump is snubbing a whole lot of history, heritage - and the largest and fastest-growing minority group in modern-day America.

Chicago, IL

