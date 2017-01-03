Time Running Out to Close Guantanamo

Time Running Out to Close Guantanamo

New York Times editorial board: Since 2009, Republicans in Congress have done everything possible to thwart President Obama's goal of shutting down Guantanamo. They opposed his plan to prosecute detainees in federal court and have imposed unreasonable rules for the release of inmates whom national security officials have cleared for transfer.

