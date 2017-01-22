Things you should (and need to) know before you pick apartheid Cuba as your vacation destination

I came across this article in Q Costa Rica this morning and expected to read about how wonderful apartheid Cuba is for tourists. Like many articles on the topic of vacationing in Cuba, I assumed this piece would gush about how unspoiled and quaint Havana is with its crumbling buildings, 1950s era American cars, and how well behaved the enslaved natives are and how they all love to play music and dance for the tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.