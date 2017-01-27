The Path of Unity: Address to CELAC Conference
At the Summit that gave life to this Community, in Caracas in 2011, we expressed the conviction that "unity and the political, economic, social and cultural integration of Latin America and the Caribbean constitute () a requirement for the region to successfully confront the challenges before us." Never has it been more necessary to effectively advance along the path of unity, recognizing that we have many common interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|1 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 23
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC