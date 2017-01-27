The Path of Unity: Address to CELAC C...

The Path of Unity: Address to CELAC Conference

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

At the Summit that gave life to this Community, in Caracas in 2011, we expressed the conviction that "unity and the political, economic, social and cultural integration of Latin America and the Caribbean constitute () a requirement for the region to successfully confront the challenges before us." Never has it been more necessary to effectively advance along the path of unity, recognizing that we have many common interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 1 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 23 WE JUST DONT CARE 43
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC