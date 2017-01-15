The Cuban Adjustment Act and 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot': Setting the record straight
Since the announcement by the Obama administration last week the end of the "wet foot, dry foot" immigration policy for Cuban refugees, there have been lots of folks out there in the media opining on the matter. The problem is that too many of them of ignorant of the policy and the history behind it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|31
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC