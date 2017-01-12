Tania Bruguera Detained in Cuba While Delivering Supplies to Hurricane Victims
The artist Tania Bruguera and the biochemist Oscar Casanella were stopped and detained by Cuban authorities yesterday as they were driving out of Havana to deliver aid to victims of Hurricane Matthew in the east of the country. According to Diario de Cuba , Bruguera and Casanella were pulled over due to an alleged technical or administrative problem with the van they had rented, which was laden with donated mattresses and rice destined for citizens of Baracoa, a city that was pummeled by Matthew in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|7 hr
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|8 hr
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Wed
|TrutherBirther
|33
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura...
|Jan 3
|Orisha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC