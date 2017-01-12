Security Council's 'encouraging voice...

Security Council's 'encouraging voice' very important to Colombian peace process, says UN envoy

New York, Jan 12 : Highlighting that the Colombian peace process faced and continues to face a range of challenges but also offers "solid" opportunities, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the country on Wednesday called on the United Nations Security Council for its continued attention and strong support to the country.

