Scoop: One Magnificent Morning on the CW - Saturday, January 14, 2017

CALLING DR POL Cuban Cutie Crisis On a farm call with Dr. Brenda, Charles accidentally volunteers to be a farmhand for Dale Lehnert. However, it's a Cuban cutie that steals the show: Lucy, an eight week old Havanese puppy in distress, has Dr. Pol racing to find a fix and her owner fearing the worst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.