Reports from Cuba: The learned illiterates of the Revolution
Cubanet, Miriam Celaya, Havana, 10 January 2017 - I have often heard or read about the supposed Cuban "culture and education," a fabulous academic record based on official Cuban statistics and, of course, the Cuban Revolution and its ashen leader. A few weeks ago, during the prolonged funerals of the Deceased in Chief, while walking through some streets of Centro Habana in the company of a foreign colleague - one of those who, either because of her gullibility or her sympathy, has swallowed the story of "the most educated island in the world" - I had occasion to show her several categorical examples of the very renown solid and expansive Cuban culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|16 hr
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC