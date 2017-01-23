Reports from Cuba: The learned illiterates of the Revolution

Cubanet, Miriam Celaya, Havana, 10 January 2017 - I have often heard or read about the supposed Cuban "culture and education," a fabulous academic record based on official Cuban statistics and, of course, the Cuban Revolution and its ashen leader. A few weeks ago, during the prolonged funerals of the Deceased in Chief, while walking through some streets of Centro Habana in the company of a foreign colleague - one of those who, either because of her gullibility or her sympathy, has swallowed the story of "the most educated island in the world" - I had occasion to show her several categorical examples of the very renown solid and expansive Cuban culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.