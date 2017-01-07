Reports from Cuba: 'Special troops, batons, guns, and...
Three months after Hurricane Matthew hit, the inhabitants of Baracoa and Maisi are complaining about the Government's sluggish response to aid those who lost everything, and criticizing the still-strong military presence in the affected areas. "All this is controlled by special troops, 'black berets' and 'red berets.'
