Reports from Cuba: Lots of troops and little weaponry
The martial parade, presided over by RaAol Castro, prioritized the display of troops over any display of military hardware. Still sleepy after the holiday season, many Havanans were awakened by the noise of the salvos launched from the Plaza of the Revolution.
