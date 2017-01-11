Reports from Cuba: Juan condemned to nothing
The documentary tells of the life - the "survival" - of Juan, a worker whose only source of income is his monthly salary of 250 Cuban pesos , the rough equivalent of 10 Cuban Convertible pesos . Juan is a hypothetical "ordinary Cuban" who does not receive remittances from abroad, who does not "divert" state resources, or resell products to survive.
