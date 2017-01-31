Reports from Cuba: Jose Marti's birthday marked by house arrests
On the 164th anniversary of the birth of Jose Marti, the day was marked by house arrests of several activists and the arrest of the regime opponent Manuel Cuesta Morua. The most intense operation has been against those involved in a global action to demand the release of political prisoners and demand access to the internet.
