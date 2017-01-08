Reports from Cuba: 'Hot avocado,' a v...

Reports from Cuba: 'Hot avocado,' a viral video infuriates Cubans

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

Note to viewers of the video: This video was taken by the police, and as can be seen with careful viewing, the uniformed officers are not the only enforcers in this video; many plainclothes officers are also present. Images of a police operation against informal fruit and vegetable sellers fill the viral video that is infuriating Cubans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 21 hr Were just afraid 37
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Fri Go Blue Forever 29
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Fri Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC