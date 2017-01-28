Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,...

Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between glamor and poverty

In the poor and mostly black neighborhood of San Leopoldo, cradle of the picaresque, clandestine businesses and the sex trade in Havana, is found La Guarida, probably the best private restaurant in Cuba - which are known as " paladares. " The business is run by Enrique Nunez, a telecommunications engineer converted into an empresario of the ovens, and dinner for four people, wine included, is no less than 160 dollars, from the wallets of some tourists dazzled by the opening of small family businesses on the part of the Communist regime.

Chicago, IL

