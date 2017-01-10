Reports from Cuba: Cubans don't have ...

Reports from Cuba: Cubans don't have big plans for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

When you live on the edge of an abyss, you lose your capacity to think about the future. Just ask Giraldo, who works as a plumber for Aguas de La Habana, what his plans are for 2017, and you'll see an expression of surprise on his face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 15 hr Joe Lightcloud 30
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 8 Were just afraid 37
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Cuba puts on show of strength as Trump inaugura... Jan 3 Orisha 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Fate 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,874

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC